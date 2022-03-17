Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.
Shares of DTIL stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.