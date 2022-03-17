Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after buying an additional 207,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 305,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.