PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 15,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,617,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.