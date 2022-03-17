Piper Sandler Boosts AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $62.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ASIX stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdvanSix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

