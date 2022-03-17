Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.47 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

