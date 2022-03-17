Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 33 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.05 and a 200 day moving average of $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

