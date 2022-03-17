Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

