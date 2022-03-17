Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $211.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89. The stock has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

