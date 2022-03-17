Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58.

