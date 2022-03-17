Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $37.12. 621,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,638,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

