Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $37.12. 621,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,638,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.