PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. 811,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,124. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

