PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. 811,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,124. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
