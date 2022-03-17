Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 26,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,727. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,668.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8,400.00%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

