Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 795 ($10.34) price target on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 652 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.03%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,219.77). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

