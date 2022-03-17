Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 795 ($10.34) price target on the stock.
PHNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).
PHNX stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 652 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.92.
In other news, insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,219.77). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.
Phoenix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.