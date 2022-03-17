Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.77. 6,299,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,842. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

