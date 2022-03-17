Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $112.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.57.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $93.77. 6,270,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,842. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.