Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $112.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.57.
PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PM traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $93.77. 6,270,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,842. The firm has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
