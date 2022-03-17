PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Financial Analysis

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PhenixFIN and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhenixFIN 55.30% 6.93% 4.46% Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A

27.7% of PhenixFIN shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of PhenixFIN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhenixFIN and Burford Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhenixFIN $32.31 million 3.03 $1.28 million $4.75 8.22 Burford Capital $356.97 million 5.72 N/A N/A N/A

PhenixFIN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burford Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PhenixFIN and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhenixFIN 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burford Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Burford Capital has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.94%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than PhenixFIN.

About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions.

About Burford Capital (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage. The Asset Management segment manages eight investment finds and resulting fee stream, as well as managing the funds that hold assets originated by its post-settlement finance activity. The Services and Other Corporates segment covers fees generated for services provided by its asset recovery, legal risk management, and corporate financial activity. The company was founded by Christopher P. Bogart, Elizabeth O’Connell and Jonathan T. Molot on September 11, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

