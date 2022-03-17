PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 77,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.