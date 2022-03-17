PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 77,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMCB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.