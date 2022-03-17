Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.74. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 9,199 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

