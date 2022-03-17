PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 200,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. 292,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

