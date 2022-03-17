Peter Gordon Stothart Buys 22,057 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,403.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.53. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

