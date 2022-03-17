Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of PFMT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.34. 527,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,887. The company has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 73.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.
