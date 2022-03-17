Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

