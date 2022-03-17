Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 4,475 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Baxter International by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after purchasing an additional 294,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baxter International by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

BAX opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

