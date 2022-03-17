Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,365,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

