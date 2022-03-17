Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 137 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

