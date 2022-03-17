Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.75 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

