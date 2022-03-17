Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

