Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Peoples Financial has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
OTCMKTS:PFBX opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $17.87.
About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)
Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.
