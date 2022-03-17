Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.14.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $80.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.