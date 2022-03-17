Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -19.65% -13.97% -10.98% Pegasystems -5.20% -16.51% -4.94%

This table compares Soluna and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $9.60 million 15.22 $1.95 million N/A N/A Pegasystems $1.21 billion 5.11 -$63.04 million ($0.80) -94.83

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Soluna and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 0 2 6 0 2.75

Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $133.22, indicating a potential upside of 75.62%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Soluna.

Volatility & Risk

Soluna has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Soluna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

