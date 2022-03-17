Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.14) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $608.33.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pearson by 2,690.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.