Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 900 ($11.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.36) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

PSO opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 903,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pearson by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after buying an additional 573,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pearson by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 459,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pearson by 2,690.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 350,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

