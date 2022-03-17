Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.00. The stock had a trading volume of 568,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.