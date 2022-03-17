PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $19.73

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $20.55. PBF Energy shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 71,088 shares traded.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

