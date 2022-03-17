Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $433.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $433.21.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $15.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.11. 615,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,040. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.54 and a 200-day moving average of $422.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,072,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,600,000 after purchasing an additional 274,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

