Paviter Singh Binning Sells 18,300 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 18,300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$2,838,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,191,346.16.

Paviter Singh Binning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00.

TSE WN opened at C$156.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$22.99 billion and a PE ratio of 419.76. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$100.87 and a one year high of C$159.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 616.62%.

WN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price target (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.14.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

