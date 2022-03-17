Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Les B. Korsh Sells 6,000 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

