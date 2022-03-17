Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Donald Zurbay Sells 10,000 Shares

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PDCO opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,876,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

