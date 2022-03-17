Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Update

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 251,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Passage Bio has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $20.80.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Passage Bio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Passage Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.