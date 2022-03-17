Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
Pan African Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
