Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,568,700 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 11,907,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

