Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in February

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,568,700 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 11,907,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Paladin Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Paladin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
