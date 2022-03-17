PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises 2.4% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.