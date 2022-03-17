Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $155.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.