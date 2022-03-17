Pachira Investments Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 664,437 shares of company stock valued at $603,465,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $856.91. The company had a trading volume of 751,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,104,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $860.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $906.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $932.67. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

