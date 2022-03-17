Pachira Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,232 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.24 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,114 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

