Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.42. 895,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,449. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

