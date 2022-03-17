Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.96.

NYSE OVV opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

