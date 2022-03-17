Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

