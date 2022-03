OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13,250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27,775.00.

OTCMKTS OTPBF opened at 38.65 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt has a fifty-two week low of 28.00 and a fifty-two week high of 59.14.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services in Hungary and internationally. The company's retail banking services include retail current account packages and foreign currency accounts; bankcards; securities accounts, long term investment accounts, retirement savings accounts, wealth planning services, and private banking services; and telephone, mobile phone, or Internet banking services.

