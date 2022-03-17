OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 5787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $780.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

