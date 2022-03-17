Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 374,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orange by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,817. Orange has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

